National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224,899 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Realty Income by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Realty Income Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of O opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

