Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,777,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $348,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in NU by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 58,183 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NU by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,305,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in NU in the third quarter worth approximately $69,022,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NU by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NU by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,060,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,288,000 after purchasing an additional 271,903 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

NYSE:NU opened at $9.57 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

