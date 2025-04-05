National Bank of Canada FI Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 11,038.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Corpay were worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,752,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,702,000 after buying an additional 120,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,659,000 after acquiring an additional 120,578 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Corpay by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,045,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,847,000 after purchasing an additional 122,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corpay by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY opened at $287.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.10 and a 1 year high of $400.81.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.54.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

