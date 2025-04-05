Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.77 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

