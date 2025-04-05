iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,608 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,068,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

