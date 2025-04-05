Payden & Rygel Takes Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 239,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 924.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB opened at $52.25 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

