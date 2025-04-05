Payden & Rygel Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Payden & Rygel decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.69.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $202.03 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 60.99%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

