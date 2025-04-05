Anchor Capital Management Group Inc Makes New Investment in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY)

Anchor Capital Management Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 54,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Anchor Capital Management Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.
Separately, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance
QQQY opened at $23.75 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Profile
The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.
