Top Music Stocks To Consider – April 4th

Amazon.com, Apple, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of companies that operate within the music industry, including record labels, streaming platforms, concert promoters, music publishers, and manufacturers of musical instruments and equipment. Investors in music stocks gain exposure to a diverse segment of the broader entertainment market, benefiting from revenue streams such as digital streaming, live performances, licensing, and physical sales. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.01. 81,490,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,490,303. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $11.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.86. 74,435,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,112,177. The company has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $14.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 43,881,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,608,424. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $51.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $506.61. 2,526,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $267.76 and a twelve month high of $652.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $583.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,234,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,785,821. The stock has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $120.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Featured Stories