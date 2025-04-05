Top Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – April 4th

American Rebel, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, iCoreConnect, Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, AltC Acquisition, Newsmax, and MicroAlgo are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from a few hundred million to around two billion dollars. These stocks can offer higher growth potential but also come with greater volatility and risk compared to larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

American Rebel (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

NASDAQ AREB traded up $10.07 on Friday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 75,580,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,423. American Rebel has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $231.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

NASDAQ CRWV traded down $6.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,753,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,962,465. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

iCoreConnect (ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

Shares of iCoreConnect stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 78,161,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,459. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.69. iCoreConnect has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

TSLS traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $11.94. 26,824,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,927. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

AltC Acquisition stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. 10,643,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Newsmax (NMAX)

Newsmax Inc. is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc. (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

Shares of NYSE NMAX traded down $16.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. 4,948,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,922,808. Newsmax has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $265.00.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

MLGO stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. 10,559,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,981,974. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. MicroAlgo has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $509.60.

