JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,424,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 3,760,505 shares.The stock last traded at $49.95 and had previously closed at $51.89.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cintas Ends UniFirst Talks—What’s Next for UNF Stock?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Reasons Wall Street Is Backing Braze Stock Right Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/31 – 04/04
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.