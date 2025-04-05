KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 703,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,741,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 457,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after purchasing an additional 237,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,681,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $210.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.52. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $194.38 and a 1-year high of $226.64. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
