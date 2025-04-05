iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

