Old West Investment Management LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,154.62. The trade was a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $122.95. The stock has a market cap of $912.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

