Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $465.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $536.06 and its 200 day moving average is $539.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

