Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,404,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.
VTV stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.62.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
