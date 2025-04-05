Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,162 shares during the period. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 23.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 6.2 %

ITUB stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0527 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

