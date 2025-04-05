Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 74,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,301,000 after purchasing an additional 42,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $493,807,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,174,000 after buying an additional 328,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $477.39 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.29 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $625.06 and its 200-day moving average is $687.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.58.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

