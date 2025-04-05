Paul L. Alpern Sells 2,878 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $20,491.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,326 shares in the company, valued at $621,761.12. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AIP stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $245.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.64.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 828.71% and a negative net margin of 58.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 253,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arteris by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

