Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. BNP Paribas lowered Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,716.70. The trade was a 20.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $245,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,114.56. The trade was a 42.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,298. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $227.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.48 and a 12-month high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.