Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 122.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenable were worth $17,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Tenable by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 257,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,293 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061. This represents a 87.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,544.68. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,937 shares of company stock worth $570,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENB

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.