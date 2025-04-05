Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $8.20 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 214,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.24.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $34.51 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $25,385,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 123,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $6,878,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,674,490.80. This represents a 29.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,627,010 shares of company stock worth $131,897,049 over the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

