Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,525 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 806.5% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $100.73 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

