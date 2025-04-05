85,348 Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 33.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

VCTR stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 43.02%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

