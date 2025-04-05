Yoffe Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 4,324.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Marriott International by 42.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,769,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of MAR opened at $214.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.40 and its 200 day moving average is $270.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.