4,369 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

