Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Purchases Shares of 9,906 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $146.08 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $236.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.74.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

