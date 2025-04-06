Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Amphenol by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $59.14 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

