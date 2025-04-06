Garrison Point Advisors LLC Buys 360 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 0.9% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,434,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.90. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

