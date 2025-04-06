Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Raises Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,291 shares during the period. KE comprises approximately 1.8% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in KE were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in KE by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KE by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

Shares of BEKE opened at $19.46 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

KE Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BEKE

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.