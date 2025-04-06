Westwood Wealth Management Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 422,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Walt Disney Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of DIS opened at $83.52 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.08 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.20. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

