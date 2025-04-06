Garrison Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after purchasing an additional 809,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,904,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Walt Disney Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $83.52 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.08 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

