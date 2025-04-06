745,600 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Bought by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 745,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,149,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 43.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of REAL opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $588.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. Analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

REAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Insider Activity at RealReal

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $161,991.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 330,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,807.30. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $127,670.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,243.30. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,761 shares of company stock worth $5,592,306. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

