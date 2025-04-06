MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Cedric Pech Sells 1,690 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $292,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,666.84. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MongoDB Price Performance
Shares of MDB stock opened at $154.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $387.19.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 621.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
