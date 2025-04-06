MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Cedric Pech Sells 1,690 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $292,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,666.84. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $154.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $387.19.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Daiwa America raised MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 621.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.