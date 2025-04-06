Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New $685,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 802.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $129.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.62. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

