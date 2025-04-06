2Xideas AG Increases Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

2Xideas AG raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.56.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $303.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $272.24 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.40.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

