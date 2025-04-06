ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Position Raised by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC increased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 125.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,159 shares during the period. ExlService accounts for 1.7% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,315,000 after buying an additional 42,808 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 98,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

ExlService Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.