Unigestion Holding SA Has $42.28 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,308 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 2.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $42,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,096.95. This represents a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,397 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,684. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $229.94 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.17 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.52. The company has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

