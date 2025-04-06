Unigestion Holding SA Sells 3,460 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Equitable were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Trading Down 10.4 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,411.76. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,536,349.35. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,332 shares of company stock worth $5,364,610. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

