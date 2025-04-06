Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 19,882 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the period. NetApp comprises approximately 2.0% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NetApp were worth $35,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in NetApp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average is $116.12. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.83 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $129.07.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $1,045,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,375,824.46. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $1,509,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,880,359.82. This represents a 9.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,627 shares of company stock worth $5,498,573 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

