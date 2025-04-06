Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 252.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,822,000 after acquiring an additional 219,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $877,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 264.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 137.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,942,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,941,000 after buying an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $190.33 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $162.16 and a one year high of $228.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.58.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

