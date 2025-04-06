Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Has $2.02 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 763.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,436,000 after purchasing an additional 92,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $383.22 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $376.14 and a one year high of $451.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $431.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

