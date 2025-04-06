Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,924,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,129,000 after buying an additional 220,293 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of UDR by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,447,000 after acquiring an additional 67,288 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Stock Down 7.4 %

UDR opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 688.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

