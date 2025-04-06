Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 385 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Argus raised Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Crown Castle Stock Down 5.8 %

CCI stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.71%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

