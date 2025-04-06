David Badawi Sells 5,980 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CTO David Badawi sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $13,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,836,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,419.20. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Badawi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, David Badawi sold 5,423 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $15,075.94.

On Wednesday, January 8th, David Badawi sold 3,829 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $12,482.54.

On Friday, January 3rd, David Badawi sold 3,111 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $10,950.72.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.46. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCK LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $15,925,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sight Sciences by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 1,373,535 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 908,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 377,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 17.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 95,843 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sight Sciences from $4.60 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

