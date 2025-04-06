Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $11.49 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lessened its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 985,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,996 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for about 0.8% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 111,104 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13,762.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 57,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $91.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $686.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.23.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

