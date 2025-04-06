Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 2,133 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 123.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,812,000 after buying an additional 299,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,681,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,652,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,081,000 after buying an additional 333,294 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,210,000 after purchasing an additional 61,833 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE FLUT opened at $205.81 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.42 and a 200 day moving average of $253.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.50.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

