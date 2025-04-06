Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 160,005 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 767,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,005 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $74,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after acquiring an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,359,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 28.0% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.08.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.