Hurley Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 62,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 32,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

