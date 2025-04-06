Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Hillenbrand by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $4,075,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is -28.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

